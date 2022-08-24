Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nordson had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $662.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Nordson updated its FY22 guidance to $9.13-9.37 EPS.

Nordson Trading Up 2.4 %

NDSN stock traded up $5.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $238.97. 819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,732. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.44. Nordson has a 12-month low of $194.89 and a 12-month high of $272.28.

Nordson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.59%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NDSN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Nordson from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.20.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Nordson by 14.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Nordson by 258.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 878,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,900,000 after buying an additional 633,821 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth $567,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

