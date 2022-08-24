Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Morgan Stanley

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on JWN. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.53.

Shares of NYSE:JWN traded down $4.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.72. 939,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,099,076. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.39. Nordstrom has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $38.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.21.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 74.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordstrom declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Nordstrom news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $328,791.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,994.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 57.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

