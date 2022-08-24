Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Purchased by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,387 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Quaero Capital S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 9,140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,348 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $28,386,000 after acquiring an additional 6,247 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 325,097 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $96,784,000 after purchasing an additional 21,450 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 55,575 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $16,545,000 after buying an additional 10,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 29,257 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,710,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $258.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $217.00 and a 1 year high of $299.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $238.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.13.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.03). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 39.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on NSC. Cowen reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $340.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.10.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

