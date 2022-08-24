Northland Power (TSE:NPI) PT Raised to C$53.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$53.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.10% from the company’s previous close.

NPI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$47.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$49.27.

Northland Power stock traded up C$0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$45.65. 178,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,587. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$40.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$39.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.75, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.28. Northland Power has a 52-week low of C$34.95 and a 52-week high of C$47.13. The firm has a market cap of C$10.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

