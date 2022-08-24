Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.71-$0.76 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $214.00 million-$216.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $212.96 million. Novanta also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.96-$3.02 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.76. 797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,859. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 83.55 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Novanta has a one year low of $110.84 and a one year high of $184.44.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $215.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.07 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novanta will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Novanta from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. William Blair raised shares of Novanta from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,015,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,522,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 721,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,540,000 after buying an additional 9,679 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 6.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 516,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,467,000 after buying an additional 33,454 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 7.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 404,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,523,000 after buying an additional 27,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 3.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 292,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,594,000 after buying an additional 9,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

