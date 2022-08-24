Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Holdings Lifted by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVO shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 875.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. BNP Paribas raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $682.43.

Shares of NYSE NVO traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.90. 37,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,047,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $246.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.88. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $91.51 and a fifty-two week high of $122.16.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.5836 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.18%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

