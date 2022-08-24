Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.385 per share on Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th.

Nu Skin Enterprises has increased its dividend by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 23 years. Nu Skin Enterprises has a payout ratio of 42.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Nu Skin Enterprises to earn $3.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.8%.

Shares of NUS opened at $42.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.30. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52-week low of $39.40 and a 52-week high of $56.76. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.16.

In related news, Chairman Steven Lund sold 51,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $2,248,479.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 27,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,176. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Chairman Steven Lund sold 51,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $2,248,479.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,176. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 5,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $275,972.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,692.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,018 shares of company stock worth $4,523,112. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $336,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 39.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 16,431 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $385,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

