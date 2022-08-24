Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Shares Up 10.9%

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 10.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.72 and last traded at $17.68. 1,484 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 112,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.94.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Nuvalent in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $830.93 million and a P/E ratio of -11.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.30.

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Analysts anticipate that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nuvalent news, insider Darlene Noci sold 16,800 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total transaction of $295,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Darlene Noci sold 16,800 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total value of $295,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew Shair sold 2,000 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $36,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,162,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,553,917.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,782 shares of company stock valued at $401,351. 15.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Nuvalent by 72.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Nuvalent by 35.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuvalent by 59.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Nuvalent in the fourth quarter worth $149,000.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; and NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase I/II clinical trial.

