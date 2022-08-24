NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $51.05

NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $51.05 and traded as high as $52.21. NVE shares last traded at $51.31, with a volume of 13,272 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded NVE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

NVE Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $245.37 million, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.05.

NVE Dividend Announcement

NVE ( NASDAQ:NVEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.34 million for the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 55.46%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%. NVE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVE

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its holdings in NVE by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 7,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in NVE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $579,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVE by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 10,176 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVE by 575.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after buying an additional 65,754 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVE by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 28,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVE Company Profile

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

Further Reading

