Nxt (NXT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.29 Million

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Nxt coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Nxt has a market cap of $3.29 million and approximately $81,691.00 worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nxt has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Waves (WAVES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00023692 BTC.
- Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00016179 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005221 BTC.
- WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000524 BTC.
- Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000327 BTC.
- Neblio (NEBL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003207 BTC.
- Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000972 BTC.
- TransferCoin (TX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000926 BTC.
- BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000074 BTC.
- Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000018 BTC.
Nxt Coin Profile
Nxt (CRYPTO:NXT) is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. Nxt’s official message board is nxtforum.org. Nxt’s official website is www.jelurida.com/nxt. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Nxt Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nxt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nxt using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Nxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nxt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.