Oakview Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 45,154 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Oakview Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 45,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,684,000. United Parcel Service accounts for 4.3% of Oakview Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.82.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.50. The stock had a trading volume of 20,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,085. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.66. The company has a market capitalization of $177.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.34 and a 1 year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 48.84%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

