Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Trading 10.2% Higher

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) shares traded up 10.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.84 and last traded at $2.82. 109,736 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,858,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OCGN. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Ocugen from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Ocugen from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

Ocugen Stock Up 10.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.56 and its 200-day moving average is $2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 11.86 and a current ratio of 11.86. The stock has a market cap of $612.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 4.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ocugen

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Ocugen news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 752,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,908.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 150,000 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 752,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,908.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kirsten Castillo sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total transaction of $122,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $145,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 199,500 shares of company stock worth $549,495. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Ocugen during the second quarter worth about $26,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ocugen in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ocugen in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocugen in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ocugen in the first quarter valued at $47,000. 39.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

