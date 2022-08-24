Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Trading 10.2% Higher

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) shares traded up 10.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.84 and last traded at $2.82. 109,736 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,858,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently commented on OCGN. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Ocugen from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Ocugen from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.
Ocugen Stock Up 10.5 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.56 and its 200-day moving average is $2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 11.86 and a current ratio of 11.86. The stock has a market cap of $612.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 4.24.
Insider Buying and Selling at Ocugen
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Ocugen during the second quarter worth about $26,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ocugen in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ocugen in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocugen in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ocugen in the first quarter valued at $47,000. 39.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ocugen Company Profile
Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ocugen (OCGN)
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
- Will the Real Palantir Please Stand Up?
- Foot Locker Just Because A Very Tempting Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.