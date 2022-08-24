Oddz Price Tops $0.0228 on Major Exchanges (ODDZ)

Oddz (ODDZ) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. In the last week, Oddz has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. Oddz has a market cap of $1.50 million and $302,529.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oddz coin can currently be purchased for $0.0228 or 0.00000106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001615 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002154 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00769552 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00016279 BTC.
Oddz Profile
Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,869,994 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance.
Oddz Coin Trading
