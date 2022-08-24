OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Upgraded to B at TheStreet

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on OGE Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE OGE opened at $41.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.38. OGE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $32.49 and a fifty-two week high of $42.91.

Institutional Trading of OGE Energy

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $791.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.65 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 32.56% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that OGE Energy will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in OGE Energy by 2,083.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 60.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OGE Energy

(Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.