Oiler Network Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $284,557.82 (OIL)

Oiler Network (OIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Oiler Network has a total market cap of $284,557.82 and $11,254.00 worth of Oiler Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oiler Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0467 or 0.00000205 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Oiler Network has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004671 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,410.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004715 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004668 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003827 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002387 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00128917 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00033424 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00082133 BTC.

About Oiler Network

OIL is a coin. It launched on April 4th, 2021. Oiler Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,087,582 coins. Oiler Network’s official Twitter account is @OilerNetwork.

Oiler Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Oiler is a protocol for blockchain native derivatives. Oiler team has in mind a very specific set of properties to call instruments ‘blockchain native’. 1. The instrument can be priced without any external (off-chain) oracles2. The instrument can be settled without any external (off-chain) oracles In order to settle derivatives on-chain nowadays, Oiler team needs to ensure that the payout can be calculated entirely on-chain. At Oiler, they not only assume that we will not take off-chain data but also that there is no oracle hidden behind the layers of on-chain data sources that our smart contracts use. “

