Olaplex (OLPX) & The Competition Financial Analysis

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) is one of 25 public companies in the “Toilet preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Olaplex to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.1% of Olaplex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.4% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Olaplex shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Olaplex and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Olaplex $598.36 million $220.78 million 37.40 Olaplex Competitors $4.02 billion $304.02 million 36.03

Analyst Ratings

Olaplex’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Olaplex. Olaplex is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Olaplex and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Olaplex 0 1 10 1 3.00 Olaplex Competitors 121 933 971 23 2.44

Olaplex currently has a consensus target price of $26.58, indicating a potential upside of 77.65%. As a group, “Toilet preparations” companies have a potential upside of 17.53%. Given Olaplex’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Olaplex is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Olaplex and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Olaplex 38.00% 59.00% 21.23% Olaplex Competitors -6.10% 36.96% 6.56%

Summary

Olaplex beats its rivals on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Olaplex

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

