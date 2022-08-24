OLO (NYSE:OLO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of OLO from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of OLO in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of OLO from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler cut shares of OLO from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on OLO from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.40.

OLO Stock Performance

OLO stock opened at $7.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.82. OLO has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.35 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Activity at OLO

OLO ( NYSE:OLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OLO had a negative net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $45.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that OLO will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 3,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $40,501.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,094.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 21,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $229,933.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 603,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,352,664.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 3,726 shares of OLO stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $40,501.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,094.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,655 shares of company stock worth $314,926. Company insiders own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OLO

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in OLO by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,600,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,221 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in OLO by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,494,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,613 shares in the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC grew its position in OLO by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 5,524,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,210 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its position in OLO by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 3,613,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in OLO by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,216,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,616,000 after acquiring an additional 71,143 shares in the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OLO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

Featured Stories

