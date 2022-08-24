ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.45-$4.07 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.79. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ONEOK Trading Up 2.0 %

ONEOK stock opened at $64.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.62. The company has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.72. ONEOK has a 52-week low of $51.70 and a 52-week high of $75.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company’s revenue was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ONEOK will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.25%.

A number of research firms recently commented on OKE. US Capital Advisors reissued an overweight rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on ONEOK to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.42.

In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 8,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,471.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,853.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 1.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 0.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 59,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 6.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 3.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in ONEOK by 19.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

