OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OPGN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of OpGen in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of OpGen to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

NASDAQ:OPGN opened at $0.48 on Friday. OpGen has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $3.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $23.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of -0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.63.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OpGen stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in OpGen, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OPGN Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 97,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.21% of OpGen as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

