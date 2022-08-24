Oppenheimer Weighs in on The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Estée Lauder Companies in a report released on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will earn $3.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.91. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Estée Lauder Companies’ current full-year earnings is $7.54 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.35 EPS.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $313.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.65.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $265.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $259.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.38. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $225.39 and a 52 week high of $374.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.81%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total value of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total value of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total value of $467,512.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 540.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 7,659 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 171,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,832,000 after buying an additional 22,821 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,824,000 after buying an additional 10,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

