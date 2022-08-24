Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,153 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,330,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 467,236 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $40,747,000 after purchasing an additional 89,640 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 31,378 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Oracle by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 471,298 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $41,102,000 after purchasing an additional 26,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORCL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup set a $81.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

Oracle Trading Down 0.1 %

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224 in the last 90 days. 43.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $76.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.23. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $63.76 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The company has a market capitalization of $203.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.