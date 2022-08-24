Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,895,315 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 22,003 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for 1.2% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.11% of Oracle worth $239,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 469.0% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup set a $81.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.77.

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.24. 76,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,399,698. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.23. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $63.76 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The company has a market capitalization of $203.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

