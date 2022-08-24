Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.17

Shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.17 and traded as high as $9.11. Oramed Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $8.76, with a volume of 237,945 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.39.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,830,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after buying an additional 271,559 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 59.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 580,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 216,823 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after acquiring an additional 25,424 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $3,334,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,647,000. 22.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.

