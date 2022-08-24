Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.17

Shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.17 and traded as high as $9.11. Oramed Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $8.76, with a volume of 237,945 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.
Oramed Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.6 %
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.39.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Oramed Pharmaceuticals
Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oramed Pharmaceuticals (ORMP)
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
- Will the Real Palantir Please Stand Up?
- Foot Locker Just Because A Very Tempting Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.