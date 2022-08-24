Origin Dollar (OUSD) Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Origin Dollar (OUSD) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004685 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Dollar has a market cap of $48.40 million and approximately $615,939.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Origin Dollar has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00083475 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004698 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00777605 BTC.

Origin Dollar Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 48,536,994 coins. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol.

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

