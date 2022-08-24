Origin Dollar (OUSD) Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Origin Dollar (OUSD) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004685 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Dollar has a market cap of $48.40 million and approximately $615,939.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Origin Dollar has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- OKC Token (OKT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00083475 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004698 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001600 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002155 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00777605 BTC.
Origin Dollar Profile
Origin Dollar’s total supply is 48,536,994 coins. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol.
Buying and Selling Origin Dollar
