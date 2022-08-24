Origin Dollar Reaches Market Cap of $48.41 Million (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (OUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 24th. In the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One Origin Dollar coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004612 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Dollar has a market capitalization of $48.41 million and approximately $387,607.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004624 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001618 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002143 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.75 or 0.00766457 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00016204 BTC.
Origin Dollar Coin Profile
Origin Dollar’s total supply is 48,538,440 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com.
