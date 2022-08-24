OriginTrail (TRAC) Achieves Market Cap of $82.63 Million

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Over the last week, OriginTrail has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. One OriginTrail coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00001043 BTC on popular exchanges. OriginTrail has a market capitalization of $82.63 million and $1.38 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004614 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,672.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004664 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004613 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003838 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002359 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00128512 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00033488 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00075308 BTC.

OriginTrail Coin Profile

OriginTrail (CRYPTO:TRAC) is a coin. It launched on January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 365,421,739 coins. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io. OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail.

OriginTrail Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OriginTrail should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OriginTrail using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

