Oxen 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $514,088.00 (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. In the last week, Oxen has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00001053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a market capitalization of $13.66 million and approximately $514,088.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,761.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,680.23 or 0.07720956 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000317 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00024279 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00167073 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.21 or 0.00262879 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $153.75 or 0.00706497 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $133.46 or 0.00613296 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001032 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 59,618,700 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Oxen

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

