Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:QDPL) Shares Down 1.9%

Shares of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:QDPL – Get Rating) were down 1.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.28 and last traded at $31.41. Approximately 22,522 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 13,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.02.

Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF stock. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its position in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:QDPL – Get Rating) by 240.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 272,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,694 shares during the quarter. Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF makes up approximately 6.8% of West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. West Michigan Advisors LLC owned about 12.63% of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF worth $7,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.