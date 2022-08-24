Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) Shares Sold by Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 176,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,293,000 after purchasing an additional 10,383 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 18,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 113,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after buying an additional 14,970 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 2,488,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,485,000 after buying an additional 149,956 shares during the period.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PTBD traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.12. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,979. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.96 and a 1-year high of $27.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.13.

