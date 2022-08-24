Pacton Gold (CVE:PAC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.24

Pacton Gold Inc. (CVE:PAC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 27920 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.
Pacton Gold Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 10.35 and a quick ratio of 9.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.08 million and a P/E ratio of -2.50.
About Pacton Gold
Pacton Gold Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold deposits. The company focuses on the exploration and development of high-grade gold properties located in the Red Lake gold rush in Ontario, Canada.
