Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Panasonic Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Rating) traded down 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.30 and last traded at $8.31. 215,449 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 313,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.33.

Panasonic Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.03. The firm has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.81.

Panasonic Company Profile

Panasonic Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and services various electrical and electronic products worldwide. It operates through Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, and Industrial Solutions segments. The Appliances segment offers air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, microwave ovens, rice cookers, personal care products, TVs, digital cameras, video equipment, home audio equipment, fixed-phones, show cases, compressors, and fuel cells.

