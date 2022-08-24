Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.04

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.04 and traded as low as $4.89. Pangaea Logistics Solutions shares last traded at $5.07, with a volume of 330,892 shares.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $237.85 million, a PE ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.66.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions ( NASDAQ:PANL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The shipping company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $195.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.79 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 10.46%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 779,522 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 85,485 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 17.6% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 62,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the first quarter worth $1,360,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the first quarter worth $556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

