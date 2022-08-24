Parachute (PAR) Trading Down 9.5% Over Last 7 Days

Parachute (PAR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. Parachute has a total market capitalization of $495,421.65 and approximately $82,603.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Parachute has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. One Parachute coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00033005 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000088 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004641 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001261 BTC.

About Parachute

PAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 878,603,675 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken. The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com.

Parachute Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

