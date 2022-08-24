Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Shares of Pason Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF – Get Rating) were down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.25 and last traded at $10.33. Approximately 16,895 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 256% from the average daily volume of 4,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PSYTF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Pason Systems from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Pason Systems from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Pason Systems from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Pason Systems Trading Up 1.6 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.56.

Pason Systems Company Profile

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

