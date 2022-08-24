Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 on September 12th

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the construction company on Monday, September 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th.

Patrick Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 12.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Patrick Industries to earn $11.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.7%.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Patrick Industries Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of PATK stock opened at $59.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.63 and a 200-day moving average of $61.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.93. Patrick Industries has a 52-week low of $49.79 and a 52-week high of $88.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $1.89. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 45.44%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Patrick Industries will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PATK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet lowered Patrick Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Patrick Industries from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Patrick Industries

In other news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 20,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total transaction of $1,268,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 131,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,354,760.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patrick Industries

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Patrick Industries by 2.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Patrick Industries by 18.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 80.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,656 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

About Patrick Industries

(Get Rating)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.