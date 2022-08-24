Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Shares Gap Down to $6.86

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.86, but opened at $6.50. Paya shares last traded at $6.57, with a volume of 799 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Paya from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Paya to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Paya from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.71.

Get Paya alerts:

Paya Stock Down 3.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.02. The company has a market capitalization of $878.27 million, a PE ratio of 218.07 and a beta of -0.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paya

Paya ( NASDAQ:PAYA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.95 million. Equities analysts predict that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paya during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Paya in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Paya in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paya in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN acquired a new stake in Paya during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. 97.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paya

(Get Rating)

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.