Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Price Target Increased to $44.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Truist Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 41.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PYCR. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.57.

NASDAQ PYCR opened at $31.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.73. Paycor HCM has a twelve month low of $20.14 and a twelve month high of $39.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion and a PE ratio of -38.79.

In other news, Director Scott David Miller purchased 3,340 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.36 per share, with a total value of $74,682.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,845.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Paycor HCM news, Director Scott David Miller purchased 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.36 per share, with a total value of $74,682.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,845.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Ryan Norman Bergstrom sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,752.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the first quarter worth $29,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 395.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paycor HCM in the first quarter worth $72,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Paycor HCM by 21.6% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Paycor HCM in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. 25.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycor HCM, Inc provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Core HCM and Payroll, a calculation engine that enables real-time changes in payroll processing; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution; and Employee Engagement, a solution with interactive learning tools and AI-powered surveys.

