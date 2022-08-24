PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 116.5% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PayPal from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $93.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $108.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.53, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.49. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $296.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.85.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

