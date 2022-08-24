PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,492 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,384,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $261,151,000 after acquiring an additional 121,024 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in PayPal by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in PayPal by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 238,479 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,972,000 after purchasing an additional 21,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,082 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on PayPal from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PayPal to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.84.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $93.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $296.70. The company has a market cap of $107.78 billion, a PE ratio of 53.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.49.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

