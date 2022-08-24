PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) Sets New 52-Week High at $19.63

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.63 and last traded at $19.58, with a volume of 1546 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.47.

PBF Logistics Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.37.

Get PBF Logistics alerts:

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 42.79% and a return on equity of 59.58%. The company had revenue of $93.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.14 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that PBF Logistics LP will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

PBF Logistics Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at PBF Logistics

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. PBF Logistics’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

In other PBF Logistics news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $231,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,282,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,727,952. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of PBF Logistics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBFX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,929,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,673,000 after buying an additional 1,337,668 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 98.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,673,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,836,000 after purchasing an additional 829,778 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in PBF Logistics by 71.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,413,251 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,821,000 after acquiring an additional 588,037 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in PBF Logistics by 88.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 550,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,498,000 after purchasing an additional 259,028 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in PBF Logistics by 437.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 48,765 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 39,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

PBF Logistics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; and the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.