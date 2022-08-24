Pearson (LON:PSON) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $756.91

Pearson plc (LON:PSON – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 756.91 ($9.15) and traded as high as GBX 879.40 ($10.63). Pearson shares last traded at GBX 871.60 ($10.53), with a volume of 1,784,009 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSON. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 742 ($8.97) target price on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Pearson from GBX 775 ($9.36) to GBX 840 ($10.15) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 876.40 ($10.59).

The company has a market capitalization of £6.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,403.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 804.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 757.66.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.60 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Pearson’s payout ratio is 56.94%.

In other Pearson news, insider Sally Johnson bought 2,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 677 ($8.18) per share, for a total transaction of £17,994.66 ($21,743.19).

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

