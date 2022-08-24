Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) EVP Philip M. Rolchigo Sells 2,531 Shares

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 2,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total transaction of $121,234.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,138.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of PNR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.84. The stock had a trading volume of 654,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.48. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $43.60 and a fifty-two week high of $80.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Pentair had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 3.5% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Pentair by 1.9% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Pentair by 8.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Pentair by 58.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pentair from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Pentair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.92.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

