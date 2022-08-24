PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) is Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,471,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,922 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 2.2% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of PepsiCo worth $581,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 11,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.9% in the first quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9.4% in the first quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 30,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the first quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 41,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.00.

Insider Activity

PepsiCo Stock Performance

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.67. The stock had a trading volume of 52,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,535,917. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.48 and a 52-week high of $181.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $170.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.49. The company has a market capitalization of $246.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.28%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

