Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.05

Shares of Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.05 and traded as high as C$1.13. Perpetual Energy shares last traded at C$1.13, with a volume of 59,156 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently commented on PMT. Stifel Firstegy raised Perpetual Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Perpetual Energy from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, August 4th.
Perpetual Energy Stock Down 3.6 %
The firm has a market cap of C$68.79 million and a P/E ratio of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.05.
Perpetual Energy Company Profile
Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.
