Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.77 and $0.81 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.975 billion to $6.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.11 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com cut Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Petco Health and Wellness to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.78.

Petco Health and Wellness stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.36. 286,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,405,607. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12-month low of $12.88 and a 12-month high of $26.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.25 and its 200-day moving average is $17.53.

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 3.09%. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $102,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,142 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,955.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WOOF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 71.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 14,371 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth about $349,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 422.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,451,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,228 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

