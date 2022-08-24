Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.77 and $0.81 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.975 billion to $6.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.11 billion.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com cut Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Petco Health and Wellness to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.78.
Petco Health and Wellness Stock Performance
Petco Health and Wellness stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.36. 286,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,405,607. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12-month low of $12.88 and a 12-month high of $26.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.25 and its 200-day moving average is $17.53.
Insider Activity at Petco Health and Wellness
In other Petco Health and Wellness news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $102,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,142 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,955.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Petco Health and Wellness
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WOOF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 71.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 14,371 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth about $349,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 422.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,451,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,228 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.
Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.
Read More
