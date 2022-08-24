Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) Trading Down 2.3%

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (ETR:PFV – Get Rating) shares fell 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €135.40 ($138.16) and last traded at €136.80 ($139.59). 1,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 38,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at €140.00 ($142.86).
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group set a €171.00 ($174.49) price objective on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of €146.68 and a 200-day moving average price of €160.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 19.08.
Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement and analysis, and helium leak detectors. Its solutions include magnetic and hybrid bearing turbo pumps, and turbo pumping stations; vacuum rotary vane pumps, diaphragms, roots, side channels, screws, and piston and scroll pumps; vacuum chambers; gas analyzers, gauges, and mass spectrometers; leak detectors; gaskets, filters, valves, flanges, electrical feedthroughs, manipulators, bellows components, and other accessories; multi-stage vacuum systems, special pumping stations, and calibration and decontamination systems; and flexible services and consultation.
