PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) Shares Down 8.5%

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMCB – Get Rating) traded down 8.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.59 and last traded at $2.60. 79,557 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 308,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

PharmaCyte Biotech Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PharmaCyte Biotech

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PharmaCyte Biotech in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in PharmaCyte Biotech during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in PharmaCyte Biotech during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC grew its stake in PharmaCyte Biotech by 19.6% during the first quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 309,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 50,600 shares during the period. Finally, Shay Capital LLC grew its stake in PharmaCyte Biotech by 4,434.7% in the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 662,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 647,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

PharmaCyte Biotech Company Profile

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies for cancer and diabetes in the United States. Its cellular therapies are developed based on Cell-in-a-Box, a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology used as a platform to treat various types of cancer, including advanced and inoperable non-metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as diabetes.

