Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Bought by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 9,402 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 accounts for 0.7% of Wintrust Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $6,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,446,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $84,311,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 948.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,200,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,991,000 after buying an additional 1,086,074 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,102.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 948,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,943,000 after buying an additional 869,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,366,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,980,000 after buying an additional 686,400 shares in the last quarter. 64.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.1 %

In related news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $4,868,277.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,162,076.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $4,868,277.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,162,076.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 297,700 shares of company stock valued at $32,327,782. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

PSX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.47. 46,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,913,751. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $111.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.14.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. Phillips 66’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.79 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

