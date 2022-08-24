Picton Mahoney Asset Management Acquires 500,000 Shares of Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB – Get Rating) by 333.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 650,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Gores Technology Partners II were worth $6,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GTPB. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners II in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the 1st quarter valued at about $489,000. Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the 4th quarter valued at about $520,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the 4th quarter valued at about $884,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,465,000. Institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Gores Technology Partners II Stock Performance

Shares of GTPB stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.84. 9,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,063. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.78. Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $9.92.

Gores Technology Partners II Profile

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was inception in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

