Picton Mahoney Asset Management Acquires 900,000 Shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ – Get Rating) by 180.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II were worth $13,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at $390,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 49,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 12,381 shares during the period. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at $489,000. 60.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASZ stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.79. 9,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,544,154. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.78. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $9.88.

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II Profile

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology or information and business services sector.

